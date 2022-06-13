| Législatives : les résultats du premier tour en Lot-et-Garonne

Lire

Dans la 1ère circonscription du Lot-et-Garonne, en ce premier tour des législatives, le député sortant Michel Lauzzana (Ensemble), Sébastien Delbosq (RN) et Maryse Combres (NUPES) se qualifient dans une triangulaire pour le second tour. Triangulaire aussi dans la 2ème circonscription, dans laquelle s'ffronteront Hélène Laporte (RN), Christophe Courregelongue (NUPES), et le député sortant Alexandre Freschi (Ensemble). Dans la 3ème circonscription, ce sont Annick Cousin (RN) et Xavier Czapla (NUPES) qui passent le premier tour. Le député sortant, Olivier Damaisin, (Ensemble) ne se qualifie pas.