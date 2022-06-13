﻿

12/06/22 : A Anglet (64), la députée sortante Florence Lasserre Modem) est en tête de ballotage de la cinquième circonscription avec 39,83% de suffrages, devant Sandra Pereira-Ostanel (Nupes), 22,12%. LR n'avait pas présenté de candidats.

10/06/22 : La préfecture de Nouvelle-Aquitaine appelle à la prudence sur toutes les plages de la région samedi 11 juin en raison de conditions de baignade dangereuses entre houle, vagues de bord, forts courants et baïnes, températures de l’air et de l’eau élevées.

02/06/22 : En Dordogne, la RD66 à Peyzac-le-Moustier est rouverte à la circulation depuis le 1er juin. Elle avait été fermée suite à la chute de blocs rocheux de plusieurs mètres cubes en novembre 2018 et dans l'attente du confortement définitif de la falaise.

20/05/22 : HAUTE-VIENNE Sur la 2e circonscription, la candidate LREM investie Shérazade Zaiter devra composer avec le dissident Jean-Luc Bonnet, maire du Vigen et son suppléant Bertrand Venteau, président de la Chambre d’agriculture et frère du député sortant.

19/05/22 : DORDOGNE. Dans la 4e circonscription, Jérôme Peyrat LREM, maire de La Roque-Gageac, se retire après une polémique sur sa condamnation pour violence conjugale. Il briguait le siège de la sortante Jacqueline Dubois, qui repart non investie par LREM.

18/05/22 : PYRENEES-ATLANTIQUES. Dans la 6 e circo, LREM prononce l’exclusion de Philippe Jouvet, candidat contre Vincent Bru, le sortant LREM. Philippe Jouvet était jusqu'ici le suppléant de Florence Lasserre dans la 5e circonscription.

18/05/22 : PYRENEES-ATLANTIQUES. Dans la 4e, l'écolo Julien Brunel se retire au profit d'Inaki Echaniz PS-Nupes. "Notre responsabilité politique nous oblige au retrait. Mais notre responsabilité morale nous interdit de soutenir le candidat PS," tweete J. Brunel

13/05/22 : PYRENEES-ATLANTIQUES - Dans la 3ème circonscription, David Habib député socialiste sortant critique sur la NUPES, est candidat à sa succession en son nom propre face à un candidat LFI /NUPES. Alain Rousset vient de lui apporter son soutien.

12/05/22 : GIRONDE. Dans la 2e circonscription, Cyril Mouquet , candidat Nouvelle Donne se désiste au profit du candidat investi par la Nupes, l'écologiste Nicolas Thierry, au nom de "l'intérêt général premier avant tout" tweete Cyril Mouquet.

11/05/22 : GIRONDE. La sortante Christelle Dubos (LREM), 46 ans, lâche la 12e circonscription. Elue en 2017, secrétaire d'Etat de 2018 à 2020, elle a créé le service public du versement des pensions alimentaires. Son suppléant, Pascal Lavergne devient candidat.

11/05/22 : PYRENEES-ATLANTIQUES. Le Hendayais Tom Dubois-Robin, 29 ans, portera les couleurs de la NUPES dans la 6e circonscription. Ex gilet jaune, il a aussi interpellé, en tant que riverain, les pouvoirs publics sur le sort des migrants à la frontière basque.

10/05/22 : PYRENEES-ATLANTIQUES. Dans la 6e circonscription, le sortant Vincent Bru, majorité présidentielle, se représente. L'ex-maire de Cambo et ex-conseiller départemental est concurrencé par l'adjoint au commerce de Biarritz, Fabrice-Sebastien Bach (LR).

- Publicité -
S’abonner ici !
proprietes-rurales.com
- Publicité -
Politiques | 13/06/22

LEGISLATIVES En Corrèze, la majorité présidentielle est hors jeu

Economies | 10/06/22

Startup : le Village by CA Aquitaine fête ses cinq ans

Agricultures | 09/06/22

Saliculture : une récolte de sel très précoce

Sociétés | 09/06/22

La seconde main dope l’activité du Secours Populaire de Haute-Vienne

Environnements | 08/06/22

Protection des océans : cocktail et collecte de déchets pour sensibiliser les entrepreneurs

Métropoles | 07/06/22

Comportement alimentaire : une filière spécialisée face à une explosion des troubles

Saveurs | 03/06/22

Jean-Pierre Gastellou, l’éleveur-producteur basque aux multiples casquettes

Cultures | 02/06/22

Une soixantaine de spectacles au festival « Au bout du conte » du 7 au 19 juin

  • 13/06/22 | Législatives : les résultats du premier tour en Lot-et-Garonne

    Lire

    Dans la 1ère circonscription du Lot-et-Garonne, en ce premier tour des législatives, le député sortant Michel Lauzzana (Ensemble), Sébastien Delbosq (RN) et Maryse Combres (NUPES) se qualifient dans une triangulaire pour le second tour. Triangulaire aussi dans la 2ème circonscription, dans laquelle s'ffronteront Hélène Laporte (RN), Christophe Courregelongue (NUPES), et le député sortant Alexandre Freschi (Ensemble). Dans la 3ème circonscription, ce sont Annick Cousin (RN) et Xavier Czapla (NUPES) qui passent le premier tour. Le député sortant, Olivier Damaisin, (Ensemble) ne se qualifie pas.

  • 13/06/22 | Législatives : les résultats du premier tour en Creuse

    Lire

    Dans l'unique circonscription du département de la Creuse, en ce premier tour des législatives, Catherine Couturier (NUPES) est en ballottage favorable avec 26,37% des voix. Le député sortant Jean-Baptiste Moreau (Ensemble) la suit de très près, avec 25,99% des voix. Seulement 177 voix les séparent. Le taux d’abstention s’élève à 45,60%.

  • 13/06/22 | Législatives en Deux-Sèvres : Les résultats du premier tour

    Lire

    Dans la 1ère circonscription, le sortant Guillaume Chiche arrive 3ème position et ne se qualifie donc pas. Bastien Marchive (Ensemble) se qualifie avec 30,2 % des voix et sera opposé à François Charron (Nupes). Dans la 2ème circonscription, la sortante Delphine Batho (Nupes) est en lice pour le 2nd tour avec 36,38 % des voix et se retrouvera face à Cécilia Rochefort (Ensemble) qui obtient 25,08 % des voix. Dans la 3ème circonscription, Jean-Marc Fiévet, candidat sortant d'Ensemble, obtient 34,27 % et sera face à Juliette Woillez (Nupes) qui a obtenu 22,3 % des suffrages.

  • 12/06/22 | Législatives en Charente: Les résultats du premier tour

    Lire

    Le candidat sortant de la 1ère circonscription de la Charente Thomas Mesnier (Ensemble) arrive en tête avec 30,45 % des suffrages face à René Pilato (Nupes) qui obtient 27,53 % des voix. Dans la 2ème circonscription, Sandra Marsaud (Ensemble), candidate sortante, obtient 28,77 % des voix face à Marceau Rappasse (RN) qui obtient 22,99 %. Dans la 3ème circonscription, le candidat sortant Divers Gauche Jérôme Lambert est battu. Caroline Colombier (RN) et Sylvie Mocoeur (Ensemble) se retrouvent face à face pour le 2nd tour avec respectivement 23,05 % et 20,43 % des voix.

  • 10/06/22 | Keolis "pressenti" pour poursuivre la gestion du réseau TBM

    Lire

    Bordeaux métropole annonce qu'à ce stade de la procédure de renouvellement du contrat de concession du réseau de transport TBM, le groupe Keolis est pressenti pour la signature du futur contrat. "Offre de services, maintenance, développement durable et innovation, communication, conditions financières, la proposition de Keolis s’est avérée globalement supérieure à celle de son concurrent Transdev." Un choix, ainsi que le projet de contrat, qui sera soumis au vote des conseillers métropolitain le vendredi 8 juillet, pour une prise d'effet au le 1er janvier 2023 pour une durée de 8 ans.

Les dossiers d'Aqui

La LGV Sud-Ouest Idées neuves en Nouvelle Aquitaine Innov'action et Agriculture

Politique | LEGISLATIVES: Trois candidats RN qualifiés pour le second tour en Charente-Maritime

13/06/2022 | Le divers gauche Olivier Falorni est en ballottage favorable. Gérald Dahan est poussé vers la sortie des artistes. Et le RN reste en lice dans trois circonscriptions.

Urne

L'imitateur Gérald Dahan rate son pari dans la troisième circonscription et loupe l'accès au deuxième tour. C’est le sortant Jean-Philippe Ardouin (ENSEMBLE) qui double en tête. Dans la première, le sortant Olivier Falorni (Divers gauche) termine aussi avec le meilleur score à 29,02 %. C’est quatre points de moins qu’en 2017. Il affrontera un candidat de la NUPES, Jean-Marc Soubeste (EELV). Martine Madelaine (ENSEMBLE) est exclue du second tour. Anne-Laure Babault, (ENSEMBLE) termine en tête dans la deuxième avec 28,09% des suffrages, un point et demi devant Nordine Raymond (NUPES). Les candidats Rassemblement national se qualifient dans la troisième quatrième et la cinquième. Sophie Werbrouk s'octroie même la première place dans la cinquième et affrontera Christophe Plassard (Ensemble) au second tour.

Première circonscription
Participation : 50,32%

Olivier Falorni en ballottage  (Divers gauche) : 29,02% soit 15976 voix
Jean-Marc Soubeste en ballottage (NUPES) : 23,39% soit 12875 voix
Martine Madelaine  (Majorité Présidentielle) : 22,99 % soit 12656 voix
Emma Chauveau (RN) : 9,54% soit 5253 voix
Marie Nédellac (Divers gauche) : 7,38% soit 4061 voix
Nicolas François (Reconquête) : 3,84% soit 2114 voix
Véronique Richez-Lerouge (Centre droit) : 1,83% soit 1009 voix
Antoine Collin (Lutte Ouvrière) : 0,58% soit 319 voix
Nadine Tanguy (Divers Droite) : 0,23% soit 128 voix
Philippe Père (Divers) : 0,06% soit 11 voix

 

Deuxième circonscription 

Participation : 49,33 %


Anne-Laure Babault en ballottage (Ens, Maj Prés) : 28,09% soit 15249 voix
Nordine Raymond en ballottage (NUPES) : 27,50% soit 14928 voix
Richard Guerit (RN) : 20,36% soit 11049 voix
David Labiche (Les Républicains) : 12,31% soit 6680 voix
Evelyne Serrurier (Ecologistes) : 3,98% soit 2162 voix
Corinne Giraud (Reconquête) : 3,38% soit 1837 voix
Adrien Larcher (Ecologistes) : 1,42% soit 772 voix
Claude Iseli (Droite souverainiste) : 1,17% soit 637 voix
Fréderic Castello (Extrême gauche) : 0,92% soit 500 voix
Thierry Auger (Extrême gauche) : 0,86% soit 467 voix
Marie Fornili (Divers gauche) : 0%

 

Troisième circonscription 

Participation : 50,13%


Jean-Philippe Ardouin en ballottage (Ens/Maj Prés) : 24,53% soit 10111 voix
Nathalie Collard en ballottage (RN) : 22,30% soit 9192 voix
Gérald Dahan (NUPES) : 21,07% soit 8685 voix
Fabrice Barusseau (Divers Gauche) : 9,85% soit 4065 voix
Bertrand Giraud (Les Répulicains) : 6,86% soit 2826 voix
Pierre Diertz (Centre) : 4,66% soit 1922 voix
Maurice Pineau (Reconquête) : 4,08% soit 1680 voix
Nathalie Raïssac-Jarrard (Ecologistes) : 1,92% soit 793 voix
Lorys Elmayan (Ecologistes) :1,48% soit 609 voix
Lydia Bourhis (Droite souverainiste) : 1,23% soit 507 voix
Christian Wong (Ecologistes) : 1,21% soit 500 voix
Kamssa Rhamani (Extrême gauche) : 0,58% soit 239 voix
Philippe Riché (Extrême gauche) : 0,22% soit 13 voix

Quatrième circonscription
Participation : 50,33%

Raphaël Gerard en ballottage (Ens/majorité présidentielle) : 27,59% soit 12743 voix
Pascal Markowsky en ballottage (RN) : 25,77% soit : 11900 voix
Danièle Desselles (NUPES) : 19,73% soit 9114 voix
Françoise de Roffignac (LR) : 14,78% soit 6828 voix
Jean Robin (Reconquête) : 4,19% soit 1935 voix
Stéphane Loth (Divers droite) : 2,02% soit 935 voix
Cyril Lerat (Droite souverainiste) : 1,76% soit 815 voix
Valérie Barraud (Extrême gauche) : 1,59% soit 733 voix
Sébastien Crochet (Ecologistes) : 1,36% soit 626 voix
Patrick MARS (Centre) : 1,20% soit 552 voix
Annie Chassain (Divers gauche) : 1 voix

 

Cinquième circonscription

Participation : 50,77%


Séverine Werbrouck (RN) en ballottage : 25,76% soit 15404 voix
Christophe Plassard (Ens/Maj Prés) en ballottage : 23,83% soit 14245 voix
Margarita Sola (NUPES) : 19,83% soit 11886 voix
Didier Quentin (LR) : 17,59% soit 10519 voix
Florence Courtois (Reconquête) : 4,14% soit 2474 voix
Romuald Dequatre (Ecologistes) : 2,55% soit 1525 voix
Marie-Noëlle Groch (Radical de gauche) : 2,52% soit 1506 voix
Vincent Marichal (Ecologistes) : 1,38% soit 826 voix
Grégory Dathy (Droite souverainiste) : 1,31% soit 782 voix
Danièle Cassette (Extrême gauche) : 1,04% soit 620 voix

Virginie Valadas
Par Virginie Valadas

Crédit Photo : Aqui.fr

Partager sur Facebook
Vu par vous
500
Aimé par vous
0 J'aime
Les réaction
0 réaction
Envoyer par email
Email
Convertir en PDF
PDF
Imprimer cet article
Imprimer
Politique
Politique
Retour à la page d'accueil
Accueil
Aucune réaction à cet article pour le moment. A vous de jouer !

Nom * :
Email * :
Texte :
Combien font 15 + 12 ?*

Toutes les réactions sont soumises à validation de la rédaction d'Aqui avant leur publication sur le site. Conformément à l'article 10 du décret du 29 octobre 2009, les internautes peuvent signaler tout contenu illicite à la rédaction d'aqui.fr qui s'engage à mettre en oeuvre les moyens nécessaires à la suppression des dits contenus.

* champs obligatoires

J'aime aqui, je le soutiens ! Aqui!Presse - Professionnels des contenus ! J'aime aqui, je le soutiens !
Carte électorale et tampon ''à voté'' Politique | 13/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES: La métropole bordelaise fait barrage à l'extrême droite

Le 1er tour des élections législatives s'est tenu ce dimanche 12 juin 2022 Politique | 13/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES dans la Vienne : Ensemble présent au second tour face au RN et à Nupes

Panneaux électoraux dans les Pyrénées-Atlantiques circonscription 3 Politique | 13/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES Dans les Pyrénées-Atlantiques, le coude à coude Ensemble - Nupes a bien eu lieu

Carte électorale Politique | 13/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES En Corrèze, la majorité présidentielle est hors jeu

législatives Politique | 13/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES en Gironde (hors métropole) : le parti macroniste recule et le Rassemblement National fait une percée

Illustration urne Politique | 13/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES: Aucun sortant en tête en Dordogne

panneau d'affichage Politique | 13/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES En Haute-Vienne, les candidats NUPES arrivent en tête sur les trois circonscriptions

Bureau de vote Politique | 12/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES Dans les Landes : 3 duels annoncés entre Nupes et Ensemble

Photo d'illustration : les enveloppes destinées aux élections Politique | 10/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES : 44 candidats pour 4 sièges de députés de Dordogne

Loïc Prud'homme, Nicolas Thierry et Alain David Politique | 10/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES : A Bordeaux, la Nupes espère trois circonscriptions sur quatre

Les élections législatives se tiendront les 12 et 19 juin. Dans la Vienne, il y a 43 candidats en lice. Ici, les voeux de la 2e circonscription. Politique | 10/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES : 43 candidats pour 4 sièges de députés de la Vienne

Hager Jacquemin et Edwige Diaz candidates du Rassemblement National sur les circonscriptions 12 et 11 de la Gironde Politique | 09/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES: l’appétit du RN pour deux circonscriptions de Gironde rurale

Assemblée nationale - Palais Bourbon - Paris Politique | 08/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES : 31 candidats pour 3 sièges de députés des Landes

Urne Politique | 03/06/2022

LEGISLATIVES : 65 candidats pour six sièges de députés des Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Illustration urne Politique | 24/05/2022

LEGISLATIVES En Haute-Vienne, vingt-sept candidats pour trois sièges de députés