Politique | LEGISLATIVES: Trois candidats RN qualifiés pour le second tour en Charente-Maritime
13/06/2022 | Le divers gauche Olivier Falorni est en ballottage favorable. Gérald Dahan est poussé vers la sortie des artistes. Et le RN reste en lice dans trois circonscriptions.
L'imitateur Gérald Dahan rate son pari dans la troisième circonscription et loupe l'accès au deuxième tour. C’est le sortant Jean-Philippe Ardouin (ENSEMBLE) qui double en tête. Dans la première, le sortant Olivier Falorni (Divers gauche) termine aussi avec le meilleur score à 29,02 %. C’est quatre points de moins qu’en 2017. Il affrontera un candidat de la NUPES, Jean-Marc Soubeste (EELV). Martine Madelaine (ENSEMBLE) est exclue du second tour. Anne-Laure Babault, (ENSEMBLE) termine en tête dans la deuxième avec 28,09% des suffrages, un point et demi devant Nordine Raymond (NUPES). Les candidats Rassemblement national se qualifient dans la troisième quatrième et la cinquième. Sophie Werbrouk s'octroie même la première place dans la cinquième et affrontera Christophe Plassard (Ensemble) au second tour.
Première circonscription
Participation : 50,32%
Olivier Falorni en ballottage (Divers gauche) : 29,02% soit 15976 voix
Jean-Marc Soubeste en ballottage (NUPES) : 23,39% soit 12875 voix
Martine Madelaine (Majorité Présidentielle) : 22,99 % soit 12656 voix
Emma Chauveau (RN) : 9,54% soit 5253 voix
Marie Nédellac (Divers gauche) : 7,38% soit 4061 voix
Nicolas François (Reconquête) : 3,84% soit 2114 voix
Véronique Richez-Lerouge (Centre droit) : 1,83% soit 1009 voix
Antoine Collin (Lutte Ouvrière) : 0,58% soit 319 voix
Nadine Tanguy (Divers Droite) : 0,23% soit 128 voix
Philippe Père (Divers) : 0,06% soit 11 voix
Deuxième circonscription
Participation : 49,33 %
Anne-Laure Babault en ballottage (Ens, Maj Prés) : 28,09% soit 15249 voix
Nordine Raymond en ballottage (NUPES) : 27,50% soit 14928 voix
Richard Guerit (RN) : 20,36% soit 11049 voix
David Labiche (Les Républicains) : 12,31% soit 6680 voix
Evelyne Serrurier (Ecologistes) : 3,98% soit 2162 voix
Corinne Giraud (Reconquête) : 3,38% soit 1837 voix
Adrien Larcher (Ecologistes) : 1,42% soit 772 voix
Claude Iseli (Droite souverainiste) : 1,17% soit 637 voix
Fréderic Castello (Extrême gauche) : 0,92% soit 500 voix
Thierry Auger (Extrême gauche) : 0,86% soit 467 voix
Marie Fornili (Divers gauche) : 0%
Troisième circonscription
Participation : 50,13%
Jean-Philippe Ardouin en ballottage (Ens/Maj Prés) : 24,53% soit 10111 voix
Nathalie Collard en ballottage (RN) : 22,30% soit 9192 voix
Gérald Dahan (NUPES) : 21,07% soit 8685 voix
Fabrice Barusseau (Divers Gauche) : 9,85% soit 4065 voix
Bertrand Giraud (Les Répulicains) : 6,86% soit 2826 voix
Pierre Diertz (Centre) : 4,66% soit 1922 voix
Maurice Pineau (Reconquête) : 4,08% soit 1680 voix
Nathalie Raïssac-Jarrard (Ecologistes) : 1,92% soit 793 voix
Lorys Elmayan (Ecologistes) :1,48% soit 609 voix
Lydia Bourhis (Droite souverainiste) : 1,23% soit 507 voix
Christian Wong (Ecologistes) : 1,21% soit 500 voix
Kamssa Rhamani (Extrême gauche) : 0,58% soit 239 voix
Philippe Riché (Extrême gauche) : 0,22% soit 13 voix
Quatrième circonscription
Participation : 50,33%
Raphaël Gerard en ballottage (Ens/majorité présidentielle) : 27,59% soit 12743 voix
Pascal Markowsky en ballottage (RN) : 25,77% soit : 11900 voix
Danièle Desselles (NUPES) : 19,73% soit 9114 voix
Françoise de Roffignac (LR) : 14,78% soit 6828 voix
Jean Robin (Reconquête) : 4,19% soit 1935 voix
Stéphane Loth (Divers droite) : 2,02% soit 935 voix
Cyril Lerat (Droite souverainiste) : 1,76% soit 815 voix
Valérie Barraud (Extrême gauche) : 1,59% soit 733 voix
Sébastien Crochet (Ecologistes) : 1,36% soit 626 voix
Patrick MARS (Centre) : 1,20% soit 552 voix
Annie Chassain (Divers gauche) : 1 voix
Cinquième circonscription
Participation : 50,77%
Séverine Werbrouck (RN) en ballottage : 25,76% soit 15404 voix
Christophe Plassard (Ens/Maj Prés) en ballottage : 23,83% soit 14245 voix
Margarita Sola (NUPES) : 19,83% soit 11886 voix
Didier Quentin (LR) : 17,59% soit 10519 voix
Florence Courtois (Reconquête) : 4,14% soit 2474 voix
Romuald Dequatre (Ecologistes) : 2,55% soit 1525 voix
Marie-Noëlle Groch (Radical de gauche) : 2,52% soit 1506 voix
Vincent Marichal (Ecologistes) : 1,38% soit 826 voix
Grégory Dathy (Droite souverainiste) : 1,31% soit 782 voix
Danièle Cassette (Extrême gauche) : 1,04% soit 620 voix
Par Virginie Valadas
Crédit Photo : Aqui.fr